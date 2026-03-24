Women's Reservation Law: Expanding Representation in Lok Sabha

The government has unveiled an ambitious plan to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from the current 543 to 816, aiming to implement the women's reservation law effectively. Sources indicated that this expansion might involve redistributing current seats, tailored to set aside 273 for women.

Officials outlined potential methods, such as using a 'draw of lots,' to determine which constituencies will be reserved for women. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes currently benefit from reserved seats, but no established criteria exist for female reservation.

By altering the Delimitation Act and passing relevant bills, these changes are expected to be enforced by March 31, 2029. The government aims for these provisions to be applicable in future Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, using Census 2011 data for redrawing boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)