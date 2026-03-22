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Maoist Gun Factory Busted in Kandhamal Operation

Security forces discovered a country-made gun factory allegedly run by Maoists in Odisha's Kandhamal district during a comprehensive operation. BSF personnel uncovered the unit in the Panaspadar village, seizing firearms and equipment. The operation seeks to capture Maoist leader Sukru and his associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phulbani | Updated: 22-03-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 15:37 IST
Maoist Gun Factory Busted in Kandhamal Operation
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  • India

Security forces have uncovered a significant country-made gun factory in Odisha's Kandhamal district, allegedly operated by Maoists. The discovery was made by BSF personnel stationed at Balliguda during a combing operation in Panaspadar village.

Upon raiding the site, authorities seized finished single-barrel guns, barrels, cutters, and other gun-related tools. The operations are part of a broader strategy aimed at apprehending the notorious Maoist leader Sukru and his KKBN group associates.

Security efforts, including personnel from SOG, BSF, CRPF, and other forces, have been escalated as the government aims to dismantle Maoist networks by month's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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