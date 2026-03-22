Maoist Gun Factory Busted in Kandhamal Operation

Security forces have uncovered a significant country-made gun factory in Odisha's Kandhamal district, allegedly operated by Maoists. The discovery was made by BSF personnel stationed at Balliguda during a combing operation in Panaspadar village.

Upon raiding the site, authorities seized finished single-barrel guns, barrels, cutters, and other gun-related tools. The operations are part of a broader strategy aimed at apprehending the notorious Maoist leader Sukru and his KKBN group associates.

Security efforts, including personnel from SOG, BSF, CRPF, and other forces, have been escalated as the government aims to dismantle Maoist networks by month's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)