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Turning Tides: The Defection of Papa Rao and Maoist Decline in Chhattisgarh

Senior Maoist commander Papa Rao, along with 17 team members, surrendered in Chhattisgarh, marking a crucial moment in the fight against Left-Wing Extremism. This surrender signifies dwindling Maoist influence as security pressure and government rehabilitation strategies take effect, leading to hopes for a Naxal-free state by March 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:59 IST
Turning Tides: The Defection of Papa Rao and Maoist Decline in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh witnessed a significant development in its battle against Left-Wing Extremism with the surrender of senior Maoist leader Papa Rao and 17 of his team members. This move highlights the declining influence of one of India's longest insurgencies, as indicated by government officials.

The surrender, according to Sundarraj P., Inspector General of Police for the Bastar Range, marks a pivotal victory in ongoing government efforts to eradicate leftist insurgency from the region. Among the surrendered cadres were key figures like Prakash Madvi and Anil Tatti, who offered up their weapons to authorities.

The event is viewed as part of a broader collapse of Maoist organizational morale. Official reports state that over 10,000 cadres have surrendered nationwide since 2014, reflecting effective government policies on rehabilitation and security operations, which have steadily chipped away at the insurgency's core.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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