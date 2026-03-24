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India's Landmark Decision on Passive Euthanasia: The Case of Harish Rana

Harish Rana, the first Indian to receive legal permission for passive euthanasia, passed away in AIIMS-Delhi after years in a coma. A Supreme Court ruling permitted the withdrawal of artificial life support, marking a historic moment in India's legal landscape on passive euthanasia and the right to die with dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:37 IST
India's Landmark Decision on Passive Euthanasia: The Case of Harish Rana
  • Country:
  • India

Harish Rana, the first person in India to be legally allowed passive euthanasia, passed away on Tuesday at AIIMS-Delhi. He had been in a coma since 2013 after suffering severe head injuries from a fall.

In a landmark judgment on March 11, the Supreme Court granted permission for Harish to have his life support withdrawn, an act done in a dignified manner following a well-structured plan by a team at AIIMS-Delhi.

This decision by the Supreme Court marks a significant moment in the public discourse on passive euthanasia, with implications for similar cases across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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