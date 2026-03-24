India's Landmark Decision on Passive Euthanasia: The Case of Harish Rana

Harish Rana, the first person in India to be legally allowed passive euthanasia, passed away on Tuesday at AIIMS-Delhi. He had been in a coma since 2013 after suffering severe head injuries from a fall.

In a landmark judgment on March 11, the Supreme Court granted permission for Harish to have his life support withdrawn, an act done in a dignified manner following a well-structured plan by a team at AIIMS-Delhi.

This decision by the Supreme Court marks a significant moment in the public discourse on passive euthanasia, with implications for similar cases across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)