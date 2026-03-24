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Harish Rana: A Journey from Tragedy to Peace

Harish Rana, the first person in India granted passive euthanasia, passed away at AIIMS Delhi, ending a 13-year coma following a fall. His family's dedication faced emotional and financial strains. The Supreme Court's landmark decision allowed life-support withdrawal, facilitating a dignified and natural death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:21 IST
Harish Rana: A Journey from Tragedy to Peace
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant conclusion to a long-standing legal and ethical battle, Harish Rana, India's first individual to receive permission for passive euthanasia, passed away at AIIMS Delhi. His death marked the end of a grueling 13-year period in a coma, a state he entered after a tragic fall from a fourth-floor balcony in 2013 while studying at Panjab University.

The Supreme Court of India made a landmark ruling permitting the withdrawal of life support for Harish earlier this month, leading to his transfer for palliative care at AIIMS from his home in Ghaziabad. This decision, though painful, was deemed necessary by his father, Ashok Rana, highlighting the significant emotional and financial toll on the family over the years.

On Wednesday morning, Harish will be cremated at the Green Park cremation ground, with the Brahma Kumaris officiating prayers. Sister Lovely of the Brahma Kumaris' Seva Kendra expressed hope for Harish's peaceful transition. This moment reflects not only a personal loss but also a pivotal legal precedent in Indian healthcare ethics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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