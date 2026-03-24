Gujarat's Controversial Move: UCC Bill Passed Amid Debate

The Gujarat assembly has approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill following an intense seven-hour debate. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated it as a significant step toward ensuring equality in the state, while the opposition, including Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), criticized it as a threat to fundamental rights.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel introduced the bill shortly after a panel's report on its implementation. The bill details a universal legal framework for marriage, divorce, and succession, applying to all residents except Scheduled Tribes and groups with protected customary rights. Critics argue it infringes on religious freedoms.

With this bill, Gujarat joins Uttarakhand in passing UCC legislation. The BJP argues that a unified legal structure supports national unity and echoes constitutional principles. However, Congress demands further examination, citing the potential violation of constitutional rights and accusing the BJP of leveraging the bill for upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)