Crackdown on Cooking Gas Black Market in Haryana

The Haryana government is intensifying its campaign against the black market for cooking gas cylinders, with eight FIRs filed and 825 LPG cylinders confiscated so far, according to officials.

State Minister Rajesh Nagar reassured residents that domestic LPG supplies remain adequate and urged against panic. Emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance, he detailed the involvement of 52 individuals in these unauthorized activities, alongside the confiscation of three vehicles.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini noted the global impact of the West Asian conflict on gas supply chains while advocating for increased PNG connection usage. Efforts to curtail LPG cylinder misuse include promoting alternatives such as solar and electric cooking solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)