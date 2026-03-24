Left Menu

Crackdown on Cooking Gas Black Market in Haryana

The Haryana government is actively addressing the issue of black marketing of LPG cylinders, having registered eight FIRs and seized 825 cylinders. Despite global supply concerns, officials assure a stable domestic LPG supply in the state. Efforts are underway to promote alternatives like PNG, solar stoves, and electric plates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:20 IST
Crackdown on Cooking Gas Black Market in Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government is intensifying its campaign against the black market for cooking gas cylinders, with eight FIRs filed and 825 LPG cylinders confiscated so far, according to officials.

State Minister Rajesh Nagar reassured residents that domestic LPG supplies remain adequate and urged against panic. Emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance, he detailed the involvement of 52 individuals in these unauthorized activities, alongside the confiscation of three vehicles.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini noted the global impact of the West Asian conflict on gas supply chains while advocating for increased PNG connection usage. Efforts to curtail LPG cylinder misuse include promoting alternatives such as solar and electric cooking solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026