Crackdown on Cooking Gas Black Market in Haryana
The Haryana government is actively addressing the issue of black marketing of LPG cylinders, having registered eight FIRs and seized 825 cylinders. Despite global supply concerns, officials assure a stable domestic LPG supply in the state. Efforts are underway to promote alternatives like PNG, solar stoves, and electric plates.
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- India
The Haryana government is intensifying its campaign against the black market for cooking gas cylinders, with eight FIRs filed and 825 LPG cylinders confiscated so far, according to officials.
State Minister Rajesh Nagar reassured residents that domestic LPG supplies remain adequate and urged against panic. Emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance, he detailed the involvement of 52 individuals in these unauthorized activities, alongside the confiscation of three vehicles.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini noted the global impact of the West Asian conflict on gas supply chains while advocating for increased PNG connection usage. Efforts to curtail LPG cylinder misuse include promoting alternatives such as solar and electric cooking solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)