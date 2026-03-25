Kerala High Court Overturns Order in Long-Standing Church Feud

The Kerala High Court has overturned a previous order requiring district collectors to manage three churches embroiled in the Orthodox-Jacobite conflict within the Malankara Church. Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S emphasized that civil administrations should not intervene in church-related disputes outside of police protection in specific circumstances.

Rooted in early 20th-century disagreements over church governance, this religious feud has led to numerous court cases concerning church ownership and authority. The Orthodox faction's adherence to the 1934 Constitution has often been validated by the Supreme Court, despite opposition from the Jacobite faction.

The overturned order emerged from a lack of implementation of previous High Court directions to allow religious services under the 1934 Constitution. However, opponents of this constitution challenged the 2024 ruling, resulting in the recent reversal by the High Court.