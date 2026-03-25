Trump Declares Victory: US-Iran Deal on Nuclear Arms

In a surprising claim, US President Donald Trump announced that Iran has agreed never to pursue nuclear weapons, amid declarations of US victory in a long-standing conflict.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump highlighted significant regime changes in Iran and praised a substantial agreement related to the Strait of Hormuz. He also noted that the deal involves a resource-rich 'present' from Iran, reputedly affecting oil and gas.

Adding to the diplomatic momentum, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was credited for facilitating these pivotal negotiations. Meanwhile, top US officials have claimed the rapid overwhelming of Iran's military capabilities as unprecedented.

(With inputs from agencies.)