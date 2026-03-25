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Diplomacy in Motion: U.S.-Iran Relations Under Negotiation

The U.S. is negotiating an end to hostilities with Iran, having sent a 15-point settlement proposal. Both countries remain engaged in discussions, with Israel observing the negotiations. While Iran denies direct talks, the U.S. increases its military presence in anticipation of further conflict amid ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 04:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 04:09 IST
Diplomacy in Motion: U.S.-Iran Relations Under Negotiation
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U.S. President Donald Trump announced advancements in negotiations with Iran, focusing on ending current hostilities. Trump's remarks suggested a significant Iranian concession, although Tehran dismissed reports of direct talks as 'fake news.'

The New York Times and Israeli media sources confirmed a 15-point proposal forwarded by Washington to Tehran, emphasizing nuclear program dismantling and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. However, U.S. military presence continues to grow, stoking fears of prolonged conflict.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif voiced support for such diplomatic efforts, offering to host talks between the U.S. and Iran. Meanwhile, planned peace talks between the two nations remain tentative as tensions persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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