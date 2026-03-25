Bomb Threat Shakes Delhi Legislative Assembly Amid Budget Preparations

The Delhi Legislative Assembly was once again on high alert after receiving a bomb threat via email on Wednesday, a day before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was to present the budget. The email, sent to the official inbox of the Assembly Speaker, alleged that explosives had been planted within the assembly premises.

The threat, which contained several provocative statements, follows the receipt of two threatening emails on Tuesday morning. These developments prompted security agencies to conduct exhaustive sweeps of the area, with bomb disposal units and dog squads on the scene to ensure the premises' safety.

In response, police heightened surveillance and tightened access control around the assembly. Cybersecurity experts are now involved in tracing the email's origin, utilizing technical surveillance methods such as IP tracking and email header analysis to identify the sender.