Manipur's New Leadership: A Meeting with the President

On Wednesday, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to discuss the challenges facing the strife-torn state. According to a social media post by the President's office, this meeting underscores the ongoing efforts to address the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who became Manipur's 13th Chief Minister on February 4, faces the daunting task of uniting a region embroiled in conflict. The previous Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, resigned after unrest peaked in May 2023, prompting the imposition of President's Rule to restore order.

In a separate engagement, Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain and his wife Sabiha Hasnain also visited President Murmu. Lt Gen Hasnain assumed his gubernatorial role on March 14, strengthening ties with central leadership at these crucial junctures for both states.

(With inputs from agencies.)