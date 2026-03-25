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Manipur's New Leadership: A Meeting with the President

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Singh, appointed CM after a year of ethnic conflict in Manipur, discussed state issues. A similar courtesy call was made by Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain, with his spouse, to the President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:07 IST
Manipur's New Leadership: A Meeting with the President
Manipur Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to discuss the challenges facing the strife-torn state. According to a social media post by the President's office, this meeting underscores the ongoing efforts to address the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who became Manipur's 13th Chief Minister on February 4, faces the daunting task of uniting a region embroiled in conflict. The previous Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, resigned after unrest peaked in May 2023, prompting the imposition of President's Rule to restore order.

In a separate engagement, Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain and his wife Sabiha Hasnain also visited President Murmu. Lt Gen Hasnain assumed his gubernatorial role on March 14, strengthening ties with central leadership at these crucial junctures for both states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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