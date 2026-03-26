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Tense Stand-Off as Kuki Militants Clash with Indian Forces in Manipur

Suspected Kuki militants targeted an Indian Army post near Phouljang, Manipur, prompting swift retaliation by Indian forces. A combined operation by military and police units continues in the area, as authorities maintain security and caution against misinformation. Recent operations led to the arrest of an insurgent and demolition of illegal bunkers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:33 IST
Tense Stand-Off as Kuki Militants Clash with Indian Forces in Manipur
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense confrontation late Wednesday night, suspected armed Kuki militants opened fire near the areas of Phouljang and Gothol, directly targeting an Indian Army post located at Phougakchao Awang Leikai, according to a statement by the Manipur Police.

The exchange of gunfire began around 11:40 PM on March 25, 2026, involving a swift response from the Indian Army and the 58th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), lasting approximately 30 minutes. Following the incident, a comprehensive operation was launched by security forces, including units from the Indian Army, CRPF, and Manipur Police, to secure the volatile area and its surrounding hill regions. The situation remains under close surveillance as authorities work to stabilize the region.

Authorities have cautioned the public against spreading unverified information, urging them to confirm details before dissemination. In conjunction with these operations, security forces recently arrested an active member of the United National Liberation Front's Pambei-led faction in Patsoi and dismantled six illegally constructed bunkers in Imphal West, underscoring their ongoing commitment to maintaining order in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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