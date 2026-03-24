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Supreme Court Demands Swift Legal Aid for Manipur Ethnic Violence Victims

The Supreme Court has raised concerns over delays in appointing legal aid counsel for victims of the 2023 Manipur ethnic violence. The court urged faster compliance with its directives for legal support that includes language-specific representation. Authorities were directed to promptly furnish victims with essential legal documentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:39 IST
Supreme Court Demands Swift Legal Aid for Manipur Ethnic Violence Victims
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The Supreme Court has voiced deep concerns over the sluggish pace of appointing legal aid counsel for victims linked to the 2023 Manipur ethnic violence. This Tuesday, the apex court directed the Assam and Manipur state legal services to expedite the appointment process of legal representatives who are conversant with local languages for ongoing trials.

Further, the court remarked on the worrying lack of progress since its previous orders issued on February 26, demanding immediate compliance. Chief Justice Justice Surya Kant, alongside Justice Joymalya Bagchi, underlined the urgency for legal aid and essential documentation for victims, considering the ongoing nature of the trials.

Despite previous directives, the court was informed of coordination efforts between Assam and Manipur legal services to select legal aid lawyers. Delays provoked frustration from the bench, urging swift action. The Manipur government reassured expedited measures, as accusations emerged about trial laxities and ignored documentations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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