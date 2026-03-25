India Eyes Olympic Breakthrough in Lacrosse as Mandaviya Felicitates Asian Games Gold Winners

In a strong endorsement of India’s rising presence in emerging sports, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the Indian men’s and women’s lacrosse teams for their historic gold medal victories at the Asian Lacrosse Games in Riyadh, urging them to aim for qualification at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The Minister’s interaction with the athletes signals a growing policy push to expand India’s footprint beyond traditional sports and build competitiveness in disciplines newly entering the Olympic arena.

‘Next Target LA 2028’: Government Sets Olympic Vision

Congratulating the teams on their remarkable debut success, Dr Mandaviya emphasized the importance of consistent effort, international exposure, and long-term vision.

“Lacrosse is an upcoming big sport for India. You have already proven your potential at your first major international outing. Now the focus must be on working harder, gaining exposure, and creating history by qualifying for LA 2028,” he said.

He reiterated that government initiatives like Khelo India will continue to support athletes, but stressed that passion and perseverance remain the ultimate drivers of success.

Historic Double Gold in Riyadh

India delivered a dominant performance at the Asian Lacrosse Games held in Saudi Arabia in February, clinching gold in both categories:

Men’s Team: Defeated Iraq in the final

Women’s Team: Defeated Pakistan in the final

The victories mark a milestone moment for Indian lacrosse, especially given the sport’s nascent stage in the country.

Rapid Rise: From Debut to Champions

What makes the achievement particularly significant is the recent international debut of both teams:

Women’s team: Debuted in 2024

Men’s team: Debuted in 2025

Winning continental gold within such a short time frame highlights the untapped potential and rapid development of the sport in India.

Pan-India Talent Pool Strengthens Team Depth

India’s success was powered by a diverse and inclusive talent base, with players representing multiple states, including:

Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

This wide representation reflects the growing grassroots penetration of lacrosse and aligns with the government’s focus on inclusive sports development.

Road to LA 2028: Key Tournaments Ahead

The Asian Lacrosse Games, organised by the Asia-Pacific Lacrosse Union, are part of a structured pathway leading up to the sport’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

India’s upcoming competitive calendar includes:

3rd Asian Lacrosse Games – Chengdu, China (April)

Asia-Pacific Sixes Lacrosse Championships – Australia (October)

These tournaments will be critical for ranking points, exposure, and Olympic qualification prospects.

Emerging Sport, Expanding Opportunity

Lacrosse’s inclusion in LA 2028 has opened new avenues for countries like India to establish an early competitive edge. With strong government backing and promising early results, India is positioning itself as a serious contender in the global lacrosse landscape.

The Minister’s call to “aim higher” reflects a broader ambition: to translate early success into sustained international excellence and an Olympic breakthrough.