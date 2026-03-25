Karnataka Dominates Khelo India Tribal Games with Swimming Supremacy

Karnataka showcased its dominance in the pool at the Khelo India Tribal Games, clinching five out of six gold medals available on the opening day.

Dhoneesh N excelled in the men's 200m freestyle, clocking in at 2:03.55s, surpassing his state mate, Keerthan Sharat. Meanwhile, Anjali Munda led the women's 200m freestyle.

By the end of the day, Karnataka topped the medal table with seven medals, significantly ahead of its competitors, swimming past Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)