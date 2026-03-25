Karnataka Dominates Khelo India Tribal Games with Swimming Supremacy
Karnataka asserted its dominance in the Khelo India Tribal Games, winning five golds in swimming on the opening day. Dhoneesh N triumphed in men's 200m freestyle, while Anjali Munda claimed gold in women's 200m. Overall, Karnataka leads the medal tally, followed by Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka showcased its dominance in the pool at the Khelo India Tribal Games, clinching five out of six gold medals available on the opening day.
Dhoneesh N excelled in the men's 200m freestyle, clocking in at 2:03.55s, surpassing his state mate, Keerthan Sharat. Meanwhile, Anjali Munda led the women's 200m freestyle.
By the end of the day, Karnataka topped the medal table with seven medals, significantly ahead of its competitors, swimming past Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
(With inputs from agencies.)