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Gold Galore at Khelo India Tribal Games: Nikita Shines Bright!

Weightlifter Nikita ended Chhattisgarh's gold medal drought at the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026, dominating the women's 77kg category. Odisha's women swimmers swept the competition, securing all available golds. Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh advanced in the medal tally with golds in men's weightlifting, while Karnataka maintained their lead with multiple swimming victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:23 IST
Gold Galore at Khelo India Tribal Games: Nikita Shines Bright!
Weightlifting
  • Country:
  • India

Nikita, a weightlifter, secured the first gold medal for hosts Chhattisgarh at the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026, ending a prolonged wait for local sports fans. Her victory came in the women's 77kg weightlifting event, as she outperformed opponents to clinch the top spot with a total lift of 160kg.

Meanwhile, Odisha's female swimmers dominated the pool, capturing all three gold medals on offer. An impressive performance by these athletes included Anjali Munda, who collected five golds, including event wins by Ritika Minz and a relay team. This success propelled Odisha to second place in the overall medal tally.

Arunachal Pradesh made strides in the rankings with victorious contributions by weightlifters Ruba Tadu and Lalu Taku. While Karnataka remained on top, their competitors continued to close the gap in a vibrant and competitive atmosphere, marked by Karnataka's impressive 15 golds in swimming events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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