Karnataka Dominates Medal Tally at Khelo India Tribal Games
Karnataka continues to lead the medal tally in the Khelo India Tribal Games with 13 golds. Manikanta L shines with two golds. Tanvi Dhurve secures a memorable victory in swimming, while Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra make significant gains in gold medals. Thirty states are competing, showcasing diverse athletic talent.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka extended its lead atop the medal tally with another dominant performance in the swimming events during the Khelo India Tribal Games on Friday. The Karnataka team, spearheaded by swimmer Manikanta L, had an impressive day, securing 13 gold, 5 silver, and 1 bronze medals by the end of Day 3.
Manikanta L added two golds and a silver to his individual achievements, while Chhattisgarh celebrated its best outing so far, earning a silver and two bronze medals. In total, 30 states and union territories, comprising nearly 3800 participants, are competing in the inaugural edition of these Games.
Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra also achieved gold medal victories. Tanvi Dhurve from Maharashtra proved to be a standout swimmer with a remarkable victory in the 100m butterfly, showcasing her talent by breaking Karnataka and Odisha's dominance. The Games feature nine sports disciplines, including traditional sports like Mallakhamb and Kabaddi.
ALSO READ
Theatrical Transformation: Arunachal Pradesh's Anti-Ragging Initiative Takes Center Stage
Airpay and MSCB Partner for Digital Payment Revolution in Maharashtra
Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra Minister Zirwal Over Viral Video
Join 'The Biggest Hour for Earth': Arunachal Pradesh's Call for Action
Exposing the Deceit: Self-Styled Godman in Maharashtra Accused of Heinous Crime