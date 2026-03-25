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Corruption Probe: Edmond de Rothschild Offices Raided

Swiss authorities are uninvolved in a French investigation involving Edmond de Rothschild bank's Paris offices. The probe, linked to alleged corruption involving French diplomat Fabrice Aidan and his connections to Jeffrey Epstein documents, prompted a search. Aidan denies wrongdoing, while the bank cooperates with authorities and conducts its own inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:21 IST
Corruption Probe: Edmond de Rothschild Offices Raided
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swiss prosecutors announced they are currently not participating in the French investigation that prompted a search at the Paris offices of Edmond de Rothschild bank. This comes amid accusations of corruption involving French diplomat Fabrice Aidan.

According to French prosecutors, the search relates to suspected misconduct linked to documentation involving the late Jeffrey Epstein. Aidan repudiates any wrongdoing, with his legal representatives unavailable for comments regarding the raid.

Sources within the bank reveal that Edmond de Rothschild is fully cooperating with the French financial prosecutor. The bank has also initiated an internal investigation following suspicions emerging about Aidan, who was part of the bank from 2014 to 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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