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Counter Intelligence Cracks Down on Kashmir Terror Case

The Counter Intelligence branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids in multiple locations on Thursday, targeting areas in Srinagar, Shopian, and Ganderbal. These operations are part of ongoing investigations into a newly registered terror case, backed by court-issued search warrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-03-2026 07:42 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 07:42 IST
Counter Intelligence Cracks Down on Kashmir Terror Case
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  • India

The Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police intensified its efforts against terrorist activities by conducting a series of raids on Thursday. The operations took place across three districts including Srinagar, Shopian, and Ganderbal.

According to official sources, the raids are a crucial step in the investigation of a recently registered terror case. The searches were executed under the authority of a search warrant issued by the court.

This move underscores the law enforcement's commitment to curtail terrorist activities, although the officials refrained from sharing intricate details about the ongoing proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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