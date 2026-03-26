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Kerala's Gender Imbalance: A Continuing Struggle for Political Representation

Despite the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam raising hopes for women's political representation in Kerala, the upcoming assembly elections show persistent underrepresentation. Major parties continue to field a low number of female candidates, reflecting ongoing patriarchal barriers and highlighting the need for legislative measures to ensure gender-balanced political space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-03-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 09:29 IST
Kerala's Gender Imbalance: A Continuing Struggle for Political Representation
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Assembly elections scheduled for April 9 bring to the fore the ongoing issue of gender imbalance in political representation. Despite the optimism inspired by the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which was passed in 2023 to improve women's legislative participation, candidate lists reveal a familiar pattern of underrepresentation.

Women account for more than half of the electorate in Kerala, yet their presence on electoral ballots remains limited. Although major parties like CPI (M), Congress, and BJP have fielded more women than before, the numbers still fall short of expectations, underscoring a persistent gap between female electoral participation and representation.

Political parties cite various reasons, including electoral viability, for this disparity. However, analysts argue that without the implementation of a Constitutional Amendment Bill ensuring reservations for women, true gender parity in politics remains an elusive goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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