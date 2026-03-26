Maguire Praises Carrick's Revival at Manchester United

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has commended interim manager Michael Carrick for his role in revitalizing the team. After taking charge in January, Carrick has led United to the Premier League's top three, securing 23 points in 10 games with only one loss.

Maguire acknowledged that while former manager Ruben Amorim had strong ideas, they simply did not work at Old Trafford. According to Maguire, the responsibility also lies with the players, as he expressed adaptability to different tactical systems, particularly favoring a back four configuration.

Maguire was recently named in Thomas Tuchel's 35-man England squad for upcoming matches against Uruguay and Japan. He remains optimistic about the team's direction under Carrick's leadership.