Left Menu

Maguire Praises Carrick's Revival at Manchester United

Manchester United's Harry Maguire commends interim manager Michael Carrick for revitalizing the team, acknowledging that former manager Ruben Amorim's strategies failed at the club. Under Carrick's leadership, United climbed to the Premier League top three. Maguire reflects on the challenges of playing under different systems as he prepares for England’s upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 09:32 IST
Maguire Praises Carrick's Revival at Manchester United
Harry Maguire

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has commended interim manager Michael Carrick for his role in revitalizing the team. After taking charge in January, Carrick has led United to the Premier League's top three, securing 23 points in 10 games with only one loss.

Maguire acknowledged that while former manager Ruben Amorim had strong ideas, they simply did not work at Old Trafford. According to Maguire, the responsibility also lies with the players, as he expressed adaptability to different tactical systems, particularly favoring a back four configuration.

Maguire was recently named in Thomas Tuchel's 35-man England squad for upcoming matches against Uruguay and Japan. He remains optimistic about the team's direction under Carrick's leadership.

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Panchkula FDR Scandal: A Financial Mystery

Unveiling the Panchkula FDR Scandal: A Financial Mystery

 India
2
Heightened Security Measures for Ram Navami in Jharkhand

Heightened Security Measures for Ram Navami in Jharkhand

 India
3
From Vanity Project to Valued Asset: Vijay Mallya Reflects on RCB Success

From Vanity Project to Valued Asset: Vijay Mallya Reflects on RCB Success

 India
4
Fraudulent Fund Misuse Unveiled in Kashmir During COVID-19

Fraudulent Fund Misuse Unveiled in Kashmir During COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is powering energy transition but not without costs

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026