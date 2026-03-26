UN Human Rights Council to Hold Urgent Debate on Alleged School Strike in Iran

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) will convene an urgent debate on the reported aerial attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh Girls’ School in Minab, Iran, raising serious concerns over potential violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.

The debate is scheduled for Friday, 25 March 2026, at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (GMT+1), and will be broadcast live via UN Web TV in all six official UN languages.

Focus on Protection of Children in Conflict

The session will examine the 28 February 2026 strike within the broader framework of protecting children and educational institutions in armed conflict, a key principle under international humanitarian law.

The urgent debate was convened following a formal request submitted on 23 March by Iran, China, and Cuba, underscoring the gravity and political sensitivity of the issue.

Rare Mechanism Activated

Urgent debates at the Human Rights Council are relatively uncommon and are used to address pressing global human rights concerns requiring immediate attention.

This will mark the 12th urgent debate since the Council’s establishment in 2006, reflecting the seriousness of the incident and its implications.

Unlike special sessions, urgent debates can be convened more swiftly and do not require formal signatories or extensive procedural steps, allowing the Council to respond rapidly to emerging crises.

Session Agenda Adjusted

The debate has been incorporated into the agenda of the Council’s 61st regular session, which has already been marked by heightened geopolitical tensions.

Notably, the Council held another urgent debate earlier in the same session addressing recent military developments involving Iran and regional states, indicating an increasingly complex and volatile regional context.

Media Access and Global Attention

The session will be open to accredited media and is expected to draw significant international attention, given the sensitive nature of alleged attacks on civilian infrastructure—particularly schools.

Such incidents, if verified, could constitute grave breaches of international law, including protections afforded to children and educational facilities during armed conflict.

Broader Implications

The upcoming debate is likely to shape discussions on accountability, civilian protection, and adherence to international norms in conflict situations.

It may also influence future UN actions, including potential investigations, resolutions, or calls for independent fact-finding mechanisms.