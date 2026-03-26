UN Chief Demands Immediate Release of Detained Staff in Yemen, Calls Situation 'Intolerable'

Marking the International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members, the United Nations has issued a renewed and urgent call for the immediate and unconditional release of dozens of its personnel detained in Yemen, warning that prolonged detention is deepening a humanitarian and institutional crisis.

In a strongly worded statement, the UN highlighted that 73 staff members remain arbitrarily detained, some for as long as five years, raising serious concerns over violations of international law and the safety of humanitarian operations in conflict zones.

“Every Day, the Injustice Is Compounded”

The UN’s top leadership underscored the growing urgency of the situation, describing the continued detention as both unlawful and deeply distressing.

“Every day, the injustice of their detention is compounded. Their suffering, and that of their families, is intolerable.”

The statement emphasized that UN personnel, who operate under international mandates to deliver humanitarian assistance, must never be detained or prosecuted for carrying out their official duties.

Direct Appeal to Authorities in Yemen

The UN called directly on the de facto authorities in Yemen to release all detained staff without delay or conditions, reiterating that such detentions undermine humanitarian principles and obstruct critical aid delivery.

Among those detained are staff members from multiple UN agencies, including eight personnel from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, highlighting the breadth of the impact across the UN system.

A Broader Humanitarian Concern

The issue extends beyond UN personnel. The organization also expressed solidarity with other humanitarian workers detained in Yemen, pointing to a wider pattern of risks faced by aid workers operating in high-conflict environments.

The detention of humanitarian staff not only affects individuals and their families but also jeopardizes life-saving operations, particularly in Yemen—one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.

Tribute to Frontline Workers

Despite the challenges, the UN paid tribute to its workforce worldwide:

“We honour these colleagues, as well as the thousands of UN staff who serve in the most difficult situations, in crises and conflicts, to support communities in need.”

A Test for Humanitarian Norms

The continued detention of UN staff raises broader questions about the protection of humanitarian workers under international law, a cornerstone of global relief efforts.

As conflicts become more complex and access more restricted, the UN’s call highlights the need for renewed international pressure and accountability mechanisms to ensure that humanitarian actors can operate safely and independently.