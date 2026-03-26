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Odisha's Tragic Toll: Natural Disasters Claim Nearly 5,000 Lives

In the past two years, Odisha has reported 4,953 fatalities due to natural disasters. The state government offers compensation of Rs 4 lakh to victims' families, except for sunstrokes, which receive Rs 50,000. The financial aid is disbursed via direct benefit transfer from the State Disaster Response Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:12 IST
Odisha's Tragic Toll: Natural Disasters Claim Nearly 5,000 Lives
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Odisha has witnessed a tragic loss of 4,953 lives due to various natural disasters over the past two years, stated Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari in the state Assembly on Thursday.

The state government has allocated Rs 50,000 for sunstroke fatalities, while a more substantial ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh is reserved for other disaster-related deaths, Pujari disclosed in a written response to Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati's query.

Pujari emphasized that these funds are distributed to beneficiaries directly via the State Disaster Response Fund. Currently, 467 pending applications from disaster victims' families are under review for compensation, with the government proactively securing necessary documents to expedite the disbursement process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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