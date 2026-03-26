Govt Debunks Fuel Shortage Rumours, Assures India Has 60-Day Oil Reserves and Stable LPG Supply

Amid rising misinformation and panic-driven buying in parts of the country, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued a strong clarification asserting that India’s petroleum and LPG supply remains fully secure, with no shortages or rationing anywhere.

Calling out a “deliberately mischievous and coordinated misinformation campaign,” the Ministry urged citizens to rely only on official sources and avoid panic buying.

No Fuel Shortage: Over 1 Lakh Petrol Pumps Fully Operational

The government categorically stated that:

All 1 lakh-plus retail fuel outlets across India are fully stocked and operational

No petrol or diesel rationing has been imposed anywhere

Oil companies have ensured uninterrupted supply even in areas witnessing temporary panic buying

India’s strong refining capacity has been highlighted as a key factor behind this stability.

“India is the world’s 4th largest refiner and 5th largest exporter of petroleum products, supplying fuel to over 150 countries,” the Ministry noted, emphasizing that domestic fuel availability is structurally secure.

To further stabilise supply chains, oil companies have:

Increased credit limits for petrol pumps from 1 day to over 3 days

Kept depots operational round-the-clock to meet surge demand

Crude Oil Supply Stable Despite Global Disruptions

Addressing concerns linked to tensions in the Middle East, the Ministry confirmed that:

India sources crude from 41+ global suppliers

Supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have been fully offset by alternative sources, especially from the western hemisphere

All Indian refineries are operating at over 100% capacity utilisation

Additionally, crude oil procurement for the next 60 days has already been secured, ensuring continuity of supply.

Strategic Reserves: India Holds Nearly Two Months of Supply

Countering viral claims of critically low reserves, the government clarified:

India has a total reserve capacity of 74 days

Current stock cover stands at around 60 days, including crude, refined products, and strategic cavern storage

Officials stressed that even amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, India has sufficient energy security for several months, dismissing claims of “only 6 days of stock” as completely false.

LPG Supply Strong: Domestic Output Up 40%, Imports Secured

The Ministry also addressed concerns about cooking gas availability:

Domestic LPG production has increased by 40% , reaching 50 TMT per day

Total national requirement stands at 80 TMT per day , reducing import dependence

800 TMT of LPG cargoes are already secured and en route from countries including the US, Russia, and Australia

Supply is being managed through 22 import terminals, double the number in 2014

Oil companies are currently delivering:

Around 50 lakh LPG cylinders daily (down from a panic-driven spike of 89 lakh)

To prevent hoarding and black marketing, commercial cylinder allocations have been increased to 50%.

PNG Push Not Linked to Shortage

The government clarified that the promotion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is part of a long-term clean energy transition—not a response to LPG shortages.

Key data points include:

Domestic gas production: 92 MMSCMD out of 191 MMSCMD demand

PNG connections increased from 25 lakh (2014) to over 1.5 crore today

City gas coverage expanded from 57 to 300+ geographical areas

“LPG supply is secure. PNG is being promoted because it is cleaner, cheaper, and safer,” the Ministry said.

Government Warns Against Misinformation

The Ministry has raised serious concerns over:

Viral videos showing queues and falsely claiming shortages

Misinterpretation of routine government orders as emergency measures

Fabricated claims of fuel rationing or lockdowns

It warned that spreading false information about essential commodities is a punishable offence, and action will be taken against those deliberately creating panic.

Global Context: India Stands Out Amid Energy Stress

While several countries are grappling with:

Fuel rationing

Price spikes

Emergency energy measures

India has not declared any energy emergency, underscoring the resilience of its supply chains and diversification strategy.

The Bigger Picture

India’s current energy stability reflects:

Diversified import sources

Strong refining capacity

Strategic reserves planning

Policy-driven supply management

As global energy markets remain volatile, the government’s assurance aims to restore public confidence and prevent unnecessary disruption caused by misinformation.