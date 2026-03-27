Delhi Eases LPG Supply Restrictions to Fuel Industries and Eateries

In a bid to alleviate concerns among industries and eateries, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced a significant increase in commercial LPG allocation. The city has now restored 70% of previous supply levels, marking a 20 percentage point rise from the earlier cap.

The revised order, issued in line with directives from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, ensures daily availability of around 6,300 cylinders of 19 kg each against a normal consumption of 9,000 cylinders. Sirsa emphasized that labor-intensive sectors like steel, automobile, textile, chemicals, and plastics, which cannot replace LPG with piped natural gas, have been prioritized.

The largest share of 3,375 cylinders has been allocated to hospitality and food-related establishments. Essential services, including education, healthcare, and transport, received 225 cylinders daily. Sirsa reassured the public of stable supplies and urged timely bookings and a switch to PNG where feasible.

(With inputs from agencies.)