Manipur's Census 2027: Calls for Deferment Amid Immigration Concerns

In Manipur, the house listing operations for Census 2027 are set to occur from September 1 to September 30, according to an official notification.

Despite the set timeline, there is a rising public demand to delay the census. Concerns focus on the identification of illegal immigrants and calls for mechanisms like the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

State assembly discussions have highlighted these concerns, with Congress leader Keisham Meghachandra advocating for postponement until stability is achieved.