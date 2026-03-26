Manipur's Census 2027: Calls for Deferment Amid Immigration Concerns
The house listing operations for Census 2027 in Manipur are scheduled for September. Public concerns regarding illegal immigration and demands for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) have sparked calls for the census's postponement. These sentiments were echoed by Congress leader Keisham Meghachandra at the state assembly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:47 IST
- Country:
- India
In Manipur, the house listing operations for Census 2027 are set to occur from September 1 to September 30, according to an official notification.
Despite the set timeline, there is a rising public demand to delay the census. Concerns focus on the identification of illegal immigrants and calls for mechanisms like the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
State assembly discussions have highlighted these concerns, with Congress leader Keisham Meghachandra advocating for postponement until stability is achieved.