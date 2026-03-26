Struggle Beyond Borders: Afghan Deportations from Punjab

Over 33,000 Afghan nationals residing illegally in Punjab, Pakistan, have been deported, according to local police. The operation, launched last year, specifically targets individuals without legal residency documents.

Punjab's Inspector General of Police, Abdul Kareem, confirmed the deportations, highlighting that 10,505 had proof of residence, while others carried Afghan Citizenship Cards or lacked any legal documentation.

The crackdown has generated significant concern, particularly amidst the armed conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with allegations of harassment by police during raids and the UN Human Rights Commission citing apprehension over the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)