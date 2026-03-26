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Crackdown on Cross-Border Terror: Jammu and Kashmir Police Raids

The Counter Intelligence Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police executed raids at multiple sites in the valley, investigating a transnational terror module run by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Pakistan and Bangladesh. The operation targeted locations in Srinagar, Shopian, and Ganderbal, searching for links directed by a Bangladesh-based, Kashmir-native operator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-03-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 09:16 IST
Crackdown on Cross-Border Terror: Jammu and Kashmir Police Raids
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  • Country:
  • India

The Counter Intelligence Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a series of raids across the valley on Thursday, focusing on a transnational terror module affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) based in Pakistan and Bangladesh, officials reported.

The coordinated operation by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) saw searches at 10 different locations across three districts—Srinagar, Shopian, and Ganderbal.

A Kashmir-native, Shabir Ahmad Lone, is allegedly directing this module from Bangladesh. The raids were conducted under a new terror investigation case recently registered at the CIK police station.

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