Crackdown on Cross-Border Terror: Jammu and Kashmir Police Raids
The Counter Intelligence Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police executed raids at multiple sites in the valley, investigating a transnational terror module run by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Pakistan and Bangladesh. The operation targeted locations in Srinagar, Shopian, and Ganderbal, searching for links directed by a Bangladesh-based, Kashmir-native operator.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-03-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 09:16 IST
- Country:
- India
The Counter Intelligence Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a series of raids across the valley on Thursday, focusing on a transnational terror module affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) based in Pakistan and Bangladesh, officials reported.
The coordinated operation by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) saw searches at 10 different locations across three districts—Srinagar, Shopian, and Ganderbal.
A Kashmir-native, Shabir Ahmad Lone, is allegedly directing this module from Bangladesh. The raids were conducted under a new terror investigation case recently registered at the CIK police station.
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- Jammu
- Kashmir
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- Raid
- Terror
- LeT
- Lashkar-e-Taiba
- Bangladesh
- Pakistan
- Investigation