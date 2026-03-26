Crackdown on Cross-Border Terror: Jammu and Kashmir Police Raids

The Counter Intelligence Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a series of raids across the valley on Thursday, focusing on a transnational terror module affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) based in Pakistan and Bangladesh, officials reported.

The coordinated operation by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) saw searches at 10 different locations across three districts—Srinagar, Shopian, and Ganderbal.

A Kashmir-native, Shabir Ahmad Lone, is allegedly directing this module from Bangladesh. The raids were conducted under a new terror investigation case recently registered at the CIK police station.