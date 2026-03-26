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Elderly Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Heinous Crime Against Minor

A 72-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping an 8-year-old girl he was supposed to protect. The court emphasized betrayal and societal value erosion, imposed victim compensation, and highlighted the importance of trauma-informed counselling for the victim's rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:22 IST
Elderly Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Heinous Crime Against Minor
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An elderly man has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a court for the heinous act of raping an 8-year-old girl. The perpetrator, 72, was addressed as 'grandfather' by the victim, highlighting a grave betrayal of trust.

In her sentencing remarks, Additional Sessions Judge Babita Puniya condemned the crime as an erosion of societal values, pointing out the societal expectation that elders are guardians of children's safety. This judgement underscores a profound disturbance in the perception of familial protection.

The court also addressed the victim's trauma, imposing Rs 13.5 lakh as compensation and mandating trauma-informed counselling. The District Child Protection Unit has been tasked with ensuring psychological support for the victim, aimed at her rehabilitation and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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