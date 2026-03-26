Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's 62nd Birthday: A Celebration of Progress and Commitment

With fervor and enthusiasm, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu celebrated his 62nd birthday at his official residence in Himachal Pradesh, reaffirming promises for progressive governance and state development.

The event, marked by a tree planting at Oak Over and a marathon flag-off, drew citizens and officials alike, showcasing a commitment to environmental conservation and community engagement.

Highlighting social and fiscal initiatives, Sukhu emphasized the restoration of the 'Old Pension Scheme' and welfare schemes, as 18 women received housing aid, underscoring a focus on inclusive prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)