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Krisala Developers Sets Record with Massive Property Registration Drive

Krisala Developers in Pune achieved a milestone by completing 388 digital property registrations, earning accolades from Indian and Asian record books. This achievement reflects Pune's growing appeal due to its IT ecosystem and infrastructure upgrades. Krisala continues leading in real estate with technology-driven solutions and customer-centric approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:26 IST
Krisala Developers Sets Record with Massive Property Registration Drive
  • Country:
  • India

Krisala Developers, a prominent real estate firm based in Pune, has set a new benchmark in the real estate sector with its Krisala Grand Registration Drive. The initiative successfully completed 388 digital property registrations, earning recognition from the Indian and Asian Book of Records for the largest registration drive conducted by a real estate developer in India.

The drive reached its peak on March 14, 2026, when Krisala registered 311 property agreements in a single day at the Krisala–Hiranandani Township, North Hinjawadi. This remarkable achievement symbolizes the buoyant demand for organized developments amidst Pune's rapidly growing IT ecosystem and enhanced infrastructure connectivity.

Vishal Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, remarked that the milestone underscores the trust Krisala has built with its customers and partners. The company remains committed to delivering a seamless home-buying experience supported by technology, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital Bharat initiative. The week-long drive showcased meticulous planning across various digital processes, enhancing the real estate landscape with transparency and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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