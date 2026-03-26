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Revolutionizing Accessibility: 'Samvad' Chatbot Transforms Complaint Registration

Jharkhand's Deoghar district police launched a new WhatsApp Chatbot service, 'Samvad', allowing residents to file specific complaints without visiting a police station. This initiative aims to enhance public convenience by enabling users to report issues like lost phones, cybercrime, or passport inquiries directly through their mobile phones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-03-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 00:00 IST
Revolutionizing Accessibility: 'Samvad' Chatbot Transforms Complaint Registration
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  • India

In a remarkable move aimed at enhancing public convenience, Jharkhand's Deoghar district police launched the 'Samvad' Chatbot Service, allowing residents to file certain complaints digitally without needing to visit a police station.

The WhatsApp-based service, promoted as part of their 'Police at your doorstep' initiative, began on Wednesday and is expected to provide quick access for reporting issues such as lost mobile phones, cybercrime, and passport-related inquiries.

As per SP Sourabh, this platform will continuously be updated with additional services in line with evolving public needs, facilitating broader connectivity and quicker resolution of complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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