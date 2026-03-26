Revolutionizing Accessibility: 'Samvad' Chatbot Transforms Complaint Registration
Jharkhand's Deoghar district police launched a new WhatsApp Chatbot service, 'Samvad', allowing residents to file specific complaints without visiting a police station. This initiative aims to enhance public convenience by enabling users to report issues like lost phones, cybercrime, or passport inquiries directly through their mobile phones.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable move aimed at enhancing public convenience, Jharkhand's Deoghar district police launched the 'Samvad' Chatbot Service, allowing residents to file certain complaints digitally without needing to visit a police station.
The WhatsApp-based service, promoted as part of their 'Police at your doorstep' initiative, began on Wednesday and is expected to provide quick access for reporting issues such as lost mobile phones, cybercrime, and passport-related inquiries.
As per SP Sourabh, this platform will continuously be updated with additional services in line with evolving public needs, facilitating broader connectivity and quicker resolution of complaints.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Deoghar
- Samvad
- Chatbot
- police
- complaints
- technology
- cybercrime
- public service
ALSO READ
Belgian Police Dismantle Major Migrant Smuggling Network
Rajasthan Police Uncover Fraudulent Medical Certification Racket
Delhi E-Rickshaw Incident Misinterpreted as Kidnapping: Police Clarifies
Court Questions Police Story in Delhi Riots Case
Scindia Highlights Rapid Expansion of Bharat 6G Alliance as Global Technology Leader