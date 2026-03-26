Revolutionizing Accessibility: 'Samvad' Chatbot Transforms Complaint Registration

In a remarkable move aimed at enhancing public convenience, Jharkhand's Deoghar district police launched the 'Samvad' Chatbot Service, allowing residents to file certain complaints digitally without needing to visit a police station.

The WhatsApp-based service, promoted as part of their 'Police at your doorstep' initiative, began on Wednesday and is expected to provide quick access for reporting issues such as lost mobile phones, cybercrime, and passport-related inquiries.

As per SP Sourabh, this platform will continuously be updated with additional services in line with evolving public needs, facilitating broader connectivity and quicker resolution of complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)