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Sikkim Marches Towards Prosperity: Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision

Governor Om Prakash Mathur expressed confidence in Sikkim's path towards contributing to a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Highlighting development efforts with central support, Mathur emphasized initiatives in tourism, agriculture, and healthcare. The state legislative assembly also passed several bills and approved an interim budget of Rs 8,323 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:40 IST
Sikkim Marches Towards Prosperity: Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision
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In a gathering of the Sikkim legislative assembly, Governor Om Prakash Mathur voiced optimism about the state's role in achieving the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. He praised Sikkim's development strategy, aided by central government support, and its focus on transparency and sustainability.

Mathur outlined initiatives boosting tourism and agriculture, including the 'Bharat Battlefield Darshan' program. Commitments to improving healthcare services were also discussed, highlighting the state's goals to increase farmers' income, encourage organic farming, and implement climate-friendly agricultural practices.

The assembly approved a Rs 8,323 crore interim budget to maintain essential expenditures amid municipal polls. Legislation, such as the Sikkim Municipalities (Amendment) Bill 2026, was passed, and plans to rename Pakyong Airport were formalized, demonstrating active governance and future planning.

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