Trump Advocates Iran's Oil Tanker Passage as Diplomatic Goodwill

During a Cabinet meeting at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed that Iran allow ten oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a diplomatic concession. Some of these vessels, he noted, carry Pakistani flags.

This suggestion arose as a potential goodwill gesture amid ongoing negotiations. Trump detailed the offer, referring to Iran's agreement as a 'present,' aimed at enhancing diplomatic relations.

Trump's remarks highlighted Iran's initial offer of eight vessels, which, he disclosed, had increased to ten. This development is seen as an effort to demonstrate sincerity and solid intentions within international dialogues.