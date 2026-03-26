Trump Advocates Iran's Oil Tanker Passage as Diplomatic Goodwill
U.S. President Donald Trump proposed that Iran allow ten oil tankers, some Pakistan-flagged, to transit the Strait of Hormuz. This was suggested as a goodwill gesture in ongoing negotiations. Trump elaborated during a Cabinet meeting, referring to an earlier description of this allowance as a 'present' from Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:46 IST
During a Cabinet meeting at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed that Iran allow ten oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a diplomatic concession. Some of these vessels, he noted, carry Pakistani flags.
This suggestion arose as a potential goodwill gesture amid ongoing negotiations. Trump detailed the offer, referring to Iran's agreement as a 'present,' aimed at enhancing diplomatic relations.
Trump's remarks highlighted Iran's initial offer of eight vessels, which, he disclosed, had increased to ten. This development is seen as an effort to demonstrate sincerity and solid intentions within international dialogues.