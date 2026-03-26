Top Cop Suspended Amid Harassment Allegations

The Chhattisgarh government has taken decisive action by suspending Inspector General of Police Ratan Lal Dangi amid serious allegations of physical and mental harassment and financial misconduct.

This decision follows a complaint lodged in October last year by a woman who accused Dangi of misusing his official position and violating service guidelines. The suspension order cited his deviation from established norms and its negative impact on the police department's image.

A departmental inquiry is underway to investigate the charges, while Dangi, who is stationed at the police headquarters in Nava Raipur during his suspension, strongly denies the allegations and has filed a counter-complaint of blackmail against the complainant.

(With inputs from agencies.)