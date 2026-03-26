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Punjab Police Busts Shooter in Panjab University Firing Case

Punjab Police, in collaboration with Chandigarh Police, apprehended a shooter involved in a campus shooting at Panjab University. The accused, linked to a notorious gang, was identified as Jaspreet Singh. Firearms were seized, and investigations are ongoing to delve into the gang's connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:29 IST
Punjab Police Busts Shooter in Panjab University Firing Case
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In a dramatic turn of events, Punjab Police, working alongside Chandigarh Police, successfully arrested a shooter in Fatehgarh Sahib district. The individual, involved in a shooting incident at Panjab University, was identified as Jaspreet Singh, also known as Jas.

The arrest came after a tense exchange of gunfire. Officials recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol, along with magazines and live cartridges from Singh, who is reportedly a significant figure in the Doni Bal and Bambiha gang.

This arrest sheds light on a violent attack on student leader Jashanpreet Singh Jawanda that occurred on March 17. Authorities have linked the assault to the Bambiha gang. Investigations are ongoing to unravel the network behind this incident and its potential future threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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