ICC Chief Prosecutor Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The International Criminal Court's Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan, is under investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct involving a non-consensual relationship with a lawyer. Amid this scrutiny, Khan has temporarily stepped aside, denying any wrongdoing.

An external panel of judges thoroughly examined the charges and determined that there was no misconduct or breach of duty by Khan. As of now, the ICC's executive branch has not reached a final decision.

The ICC is navigating a challenging period, especially given U.S. sanctions due to investigations into Israeli war crimes. The outcome of this review may impact the court significantly, as Khan plays a pivotal role in its activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)