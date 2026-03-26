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ICC Chief Prosecutor Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Allegations against Karim Khan, Chief Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court, for a non-consensual relationship are still under review. Khan has temporarily stepped aside amidst the investigation, with the court's executive branch diligently considering the outcomes. An outside panel found no misconduct, though ultimate decisions are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:22 IST
ICC Chief Prosecutor Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Karim Khan

The International Criminal Court's Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan, is under investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct involving a non-consensual relationship with a lawyer. Amid this scrutiny, Khan has temporarily stepped aside, denying any wrongdoing.

An external panel of judges thoroughly examined the charges and determined that there was no misconduct or breach of duty by Khan. As of now, the ICC's executive branch has not reached a final decision.

The ICC is navigating a challenging period, especially given U.S. sanctions due to investigations into Israeli war crimes. The outcome of this review may impact the court significantly, as Khan plays a pivotal role in its activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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