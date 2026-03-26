Chennai Court Declines To Freeze PMK's Mango Symbol

A Chennai civil court has rejected PMK founder S Ramadoss's request to freeze the party's mango symbol, stating the Election Commission has jurisdiction over the matter. The legal maneuver aimed to stop his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, from using the symbol.

Assistant Judge M Dharmaprabu advised Ramadoss to seek recourse through the Election Commission of India (ECI) if permissible under the law. The judge noted disrupting the ongoing election process was not advisable, and sidelining the issue to the ECI was appropriate.

The court acknowledged that PMK's internal dispute over the symbol impacts both its administration and leadership, but emphasized that any court intervention could interfere with the election process, typically managed by the ECI.

(With inputs from agencies.)