Kerala CM Challenges Election Commission Over BJP Seal Controversy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the Election Commission's handling of the 'BJP seal' controversy. On Thursday, he wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer decrying the actions taken against individuals who reacted to a communication issue involving the BJP's office seal.

The Chief Minister emphasized that in a democracy, such issues naturally invite public scrutiny and criticism, which should be protected as freedom of expression if they remain within bounds of decency. He stated that the Election Commission's dignity and political neutrality are paramount.

Vijayan called for transparency, especially in the Commission's internal inquiry, insisting that findings be made public. He criticized the incident's dismissal as a 'mere error', insisting it demanded serious scrutiny due to its implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)