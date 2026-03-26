Left Menu

Kerala CM Challenges Election Commission Over BJP Seal Controversy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Election Commission after action against those reacting to the 'BJP seal' incident. He urged for transparency, emphasizing the importance of freedom of expression and political neutrality within democratic institutions, while condemning the handling of the controversy by the Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:22 IST
Kerala CM Challenges Election Commission Over BJP Seal Controversy
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the Election Commission's handling of the 'BJP seal' controversy. On Thursday, he wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer decrying the actions taken against individuals who reacted to a communication issue involving the BJP's office seal.

The Chief Minister emphasized that in a democracy, such issues naturally invite public scrutiny and criticism, which should be protected as freedom of expression if they remain within bounds of decency. He stated that the Election Commission's dignity and political neutrality are paramount.

Vijayan called for transparency, especially in the Commission's internal inquiry, insisting that findings be made public. He criticized the incident's dismissal as a 'mere error', insisting it demanded serious scrutiny due to its implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maternal Nutrition: A Key to Climate Adaptation and Lifelong Health

Maternal Nutrition: A Key to Climate Adaptation and Lifelong Health

 India
2
Karnataka Increases Compensation for Wildlife Attack Victims

Karnataka Increases Compensation for Wildlife Attack Victims

 India
3
Turmoil in Argentina: Milei's Government Under Fire for Alleged Corruption

Turmoil in Argentina: Milei's Government Under Fire for Alleged Corruption

 Global
4
Wall Street Wavers Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street Wavers Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026