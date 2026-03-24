Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Election Commission's Neutrality Amid BJP Allegations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised serious allegations against the Election Commission, accusing it of being influenced by the BJP. She cited a BJP rubber stamp on an EC communication as evidence of political bias, challenging the impartiality in the conduct of upcoming elections.

Banerjee criticized the commission for transferring key officials and delaying the publication of electoral rolls, urging opposition parties to join forces against what she describes as an attempt to impose one-party rule. She emphasized the need for transparency and fairness in the election process, calling the current developments a deliberate political move.

Amid these allegations, BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh and CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty reacted strongly, with Ghosh dismissing Banerjee's claims and Chakraborty questioning the TMC's historical position against the BJP. As tensions rise, all eyes are on how the Election Commission will navigate these accusations ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)