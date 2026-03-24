Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Election Commission's Neutrality Amid BJP Allegations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleges the Election Commission, influenced by the BJP, shows a lack of neutrality in conducting elections. She calls for opposition parties to unite against one-party rule. Controversy surrounds EC's actions, including officer transfers and delays in publishing electoral rolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:38 IST
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Election Commission's Neutrality Amid BJP Allegations
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised serious allegations against the Election Commission, accusing it of being influenced by the BJP. She cited a BJP rubber stamp on an EC communication as evidence of political bias, challenging the impartiality in the conduct of upcoming elections.

Banerjee criticized the commission for transferring key officials and delaying the publication of electoral rolls, urging opposition parties to join forces against what she describes as an attempt to impose one-party rule. She emphasized the need for transparency and fairness in the election process, calling the current developments a deliberate political move.

Amid these allegations, BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh and CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty reacted strongly, with Ghosh dismissing Banerjee's claims and Chakraborty questioning the TMC's historical position against the BJP. As tensions rise, all eyes are on how the Election Commission will navigate these accusations ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026