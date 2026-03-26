SA Exports First Table Grape Shipment to Philippines, Opening New Agri-Trade Corridor

South Africa has successfully exported its first official shipment of table grapes to the Philippines, marking a major breakthrough in agricultural trade and signalling the opening of a new high-potential export market in Southeast Asia.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen described the milestone as more than just a commercial achievement, calling it the start of a long-term strategic partnership between the two nations.

New Market Access After Years of Negotiation

The shipment follows the granting of market access in 2025, achieved after years of:

Technical negotiations

Regulatory alignment

Collaboration between governments and industry stakeholders

The agreement is built on science-based phytosanitary standards, ensuring the safe and compliant movement of agricultural products between the two countries.

“This is the opening of a new trade corridor between South Africa and the Philippines,” Steenhuisen said.

Philippines: A High-Growth Market Opportunity

The Philippines represents a significant opportunity for South African exporters:

Among the top 20 global importers of table grapes

Imports estimated at 74,000 tonnes in 2024 (~16 million cartons)

Population exceeding 118 million

Rapidly growing middle class and urbanisation

These factors make the country a strategic long-term market for premium fruit exports.

Strong Performance of South Africa’s Grape Industry

South Africa’s table grape sector continues to demonstrate resilience and growth:

76.6 million cartons exported in the 2025/26 season to date

The industry’s ability to adapt to global demand trends has strengthened its position as a reliable supplier in international markets.

Strategic Shift Toward Market Diversification

The move into the Philippines aligns with South Africa’s broader strategy to:

Diversify export destinations

Reduce dependence on traditional markets

Strengthen resilience against global trade disruptions

“Southeast Asia represents a dynamic and increasingly important region for South African agriculture,” Steenhuisen said.

Long-Term Growth Plan for Philippine Market

The focus now shifts to building a sustained presence in the Philippines:

Expanding export volumes

Introducing new grape varieties

Deepening market integration over the next 3–5 years

South Africa aims to leverage its seasonal supply window to complement global supply cycles and maintain competitiveness.

Collaboration Key to Success

The milestone was made possible through coordinated efforts involving:

South African Table Grape Industry (SATI)

Department of Agriculture

South African Embassy in the Philippines

Philippine Department of Agriculture

Bureau of Plant Industry

“This achievement reflects sustained cooperation, mutual trust, and a shared ambition to grow our agricultural sectors,” the Minister said.

Beyond Trade: Building a Strategic Partnership

South Africa views the Philippines not just as an export destination, but as a partner in food security and agricultural development.

The new trade link is expected to:

Strengthen bilateral relations

Support farmer incomes

Enhance supply chain resilience

Promote shared economic growth

The Bigger Picture

As global agricultural trade becomes more competitive and diversified, expanding into emerging markets like Southeast Asia is critical.

The successful entry into the Philippine market positions South Africa to: