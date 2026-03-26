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KBC Star Tehsildar Arrested in Rs 2.5 Crore Flood Relief Scam

Amrita Singh Tomar, a former tehsildar and participant of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati,' has been arrested for her alleged role in a Rs 2.5 crore flood relief scam in Madhya Pradesh. The scandal involves funds being embezzled into fake accounts. Tomar's prior bail applications were rejected by higher courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:29 IST
KBC Star Tehsildar Arrested in Rs 2.5 Crore Flood Relief Scam
  • Country:
  • India

Amrita Singh Tomar, who once captivated audiences on the popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati,' is now at the center of a serious legal storm. The former tehsildar was apprehended in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, for her alleged connection to a Rs 2.5 crore flood relief scam.

Officials disclosed that Tomar played a significant role in the 2021 scandal, involving the diversion of funds meant for flood relief into fraudulent bank accounts. Despite her efforts to secure anticipatory bail from the High Court and Supreme Court, her appeals were unsuccessful.

The case, which has already seen the arrests of 22 patwaris and one other tehsildar, lists a total of 110 individuals in the FIR. Tomar's arrest follows her dismissal from her post by the Collector and the subsequent detection of her location by police authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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