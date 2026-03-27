Sweeping Aviation Safety Reforms and Major Developments in U.S. Domestic Affairs

The U.S. House of Representatives has taken significant action by approving far-reaching aviation safety reforms. This follows recommendations made after a fatal collision involving an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter, which resulted in 67 fatalities.

In another development, the White House is considering bypassing Congress to ensure Transportation Security Administration officers continue to receive pay amidst a potential government shutdown that has already impacted 50,000 employees.

Further, a judge dismissed a lawsuit by Musk's X Corp, and temporarily halted the Pentagon's blacklisting of Anthropic, indicating ongoing legal battles within the tech and defense sectors. Separately, comedian Bill Maher is announced as the recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.