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Court Temporarily Halts Pentagon's Blacklist Against AI Firm Anthropic

A U.S. judge temporarily blocked the Pentagon's blacklisting of tech firm Anthropic in a battle over AI safety. Anthropic alleges that the designation as a national security risk was retaliatory, violating its First and Fifth Amendment rights. The ruling offers a brief window for appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 05:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 05:23 IST
Court Temporarily Halts Pentagon's Blacklist Against AI Firm Anthropic
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A U.S. judge has temporarily halted the Pentagon's recent decision to blacklist the AI firm Anthropic. The move follows a lawsuit filed by Anthropic against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, claiming that their designation as a national security risk was an overreach of power and in retaliation for the company's stance on AI safety.

U.S. District Judge Rita Lin, appointed by former President Joe Biden, sided with Anthropic in her ruling, citing that the decision appeared to punish the company for its public criticism of government contracting positions. The ruling, however, is set to be delayed for seven days, offering the government a chance to appeal.

Anthropic's lawsuit argues that the Pentagon's action violates their rights to free speech and due process and could cost them billions in lost revenue. The Pentagon maintains that the designation is due to contractual disagreements and not the company's views on AI safety.

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