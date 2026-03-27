Parliamentary Committee Granted More Time for Critical Bills Review

A Joint Parliamentary Committee has been afforded an extension in its timeline to review three pivotal bills. These bills aim to facilitate the removal of prime ministers, chief ministers, and ministers under arrest for a period extending beyond 30 days on grave charges.

The Lok Sabha, during its proceedings on Friday, sanctioned additional time for the committee, setting a deadline that intersects with the initial day of the concluding week of the Monsoon Session in 2026. Generally, the Monsoon Session begins in the third week of July.

Presided over by BJP's Aparajita Sarangi, the committee is focusing on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025. These bills, introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah on August 20 the previous year, emphasize crucial governance changes and were subsequently delegated to this committee for thorough examination.