Harnessing Solar Energy: A Political Jab in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday criticized the Congress party for neglecting solar energy during the UPA period, attributing this oversight to what he called a 'son stroke'.

Speaking during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Joshi, the minister for new and renewable energy, emphasized the strides made in solar energy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He noted that over 10,000 circuit kilometers of green energy corridors have been developed.

The comment, referencing Rahul Gandhi, drew protests from Congress members who accused the ruling BJP of perpetuating dynastic politics. Joshi's remarks highlighted a persistent theme in Indian politics: the battle between legacies and innovations.