BJP's 'Abhiyognama': Allegations Against TMC Unveiled by Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to unveil 'Abhiyognama', a document compiling the BJP's allegations against West Bengal's TMC government. This event, scheduled for Saturday, precedes the assembly elections in the state.

The charge sheet, as the document is called, accuses the TMC regime under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of corruption and misgovernance across 14 sectors. Proclaimed failures include administrative corruption, law and order collapse, women's safety issues, syndicate raj, and crises in health and education.

Shah's visit to Kolkata is part of ongoing strategies to strengthen BJP's presence ahead of the elections, with the 'Abhiyognama' intended as a foundation for the party's election manifesto. West Bengal's elections are slated for April 23 and 29, with results expected on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)