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MP's Urgent Call to Preserve Tribal Culture Against Forced Conversions

Sumer Singh Solanki, BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, urges for a stringent law against forced religious conversions, citing threats to national security and tribal cultural erosion. He highlights how deceit and coercion are used against tribal communities, advocating for legal reforms and protections to preserve their cultural identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:53 IST
MP's Urgent Call to Preserve Tribal Culture Against Forced Conversions
Sumer Singh Solanki
  • Country:
  • India

In a passionate appeal during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Sumer Singh Solanki from Madhya Pradesh called for stringent legislation to combat forced religious conversions, highlighting them as a grave threat to national security and tribal cultural identity.

Solanki articulated that while religious freedom is constitutionally protected, conversions carried out through deceit, force, and exploitation are both legal and moral crimes. He stressed that such actions significantly undermine the rich cultural heritage of tribal communities, whose identity is inherently linked to their Sanatan Dharma traditions.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Solanki urged the government to enforce strict legal actions against fraudulent conversions and to consider de-listing benefits for those who convert under false pretenses, aiming to ensure that tribal rights are not compromised. He lauded the Supreme Court's ruling that SC status ends with a change of religion and called for similar protections for tribal communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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